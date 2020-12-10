Club Notes

Oil City TOPS - Melissa Schiffer was the best loser in TOPS and Lea Brosius was the KOPS best in status at the Dec. 2 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.

Melissa Schiffer was the best loser for the month of November.

  • From staff reports

Clarion Hospital to receive vaccine

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System announced Wednesday that Clarion Hospital is anticipating an initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered after Food and Drug Administration approval.

Venango County logs 101 new cases
  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Wednesday that 148 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, 101 of which were reported from Venango County, giving the county its highest single-day increase of the pandemic.

  • From staff reports

Clarion University Venango Alumni Chapter - Members of the Venango Alumni Chapter for Clarion University participated in the Adopt-a-Family program offered by Community Services of Venango County.

Area reports 69 new virus cases
  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said four additional virus-related deaths occurred at Clarion Hospital that have yet to be reported by the state.

Pennsylvania aligns COVID-19 quarantine guidance with CDC

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday notified health care providers that, effective immediately, it has aligned its quarantine guidance for people exposed to COVID-19 with the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was announced earlier …

DCNR cancels events in state parks, forests

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - Department of Conservation and Natural Resources secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Friday the department has canceled all in-person events and programs organized by its staff and volunteers in all state parks and forests, beginning Sunday.

Clarion, Venango totals jump
  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Venango and Clarion counties and two new deaths in Venango County.

State to honor Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

  • From staff reorts

HARRISBURG - Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

SNAP issuance schedule to temporarily change

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Human Services announced it is altering payment schedules for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for December to allow benefits to be issued without delay in case of a federal government shutdown.