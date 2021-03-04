Club Notes

Tri-City bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Karen Steele, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Rita Courson and Laura Flick, third.
Tags
- From staff reports
-
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Karen Steele, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Rita Courson and Laura Flick, third.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department members are concerned about access to fire hydrants in the Galloway area.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin
- From staff reports
-
The publication of an annual calendar was once a featured perk offered to subscribers of The Oil City Derrick newspaper, a daily publication that marks its 150th anniversary in 2021.
- From staff reports
-
According to the state, there have been 3,699,180 doses of vaccines allocated and 2,553,518 inoculations (full and partial) administered through Tuesday, including 8,528 in Venango County, 10,194 in Clarion County and 1,859 in Forest County.
- From staff reports
-
Christian Life Academy high school students raised money for a program that will benefit people outside their school, and they succeeded beyond their expectations.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
FOXBURG - The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will host a St. Patrick's Day program featuring Carnival of Souls at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The UPMC Northwest hospital has established an in-hospital room that is aimed at providing respite for health care workers.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango County, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
- From staff reports
-
March 4, 1999
- From staff reports
-
TITUSVILLE - The University of Pittsburgh's Swanson School of Engineering has announced plans to relocate its Manufacturing Assistance Center's headquarters to Titusville by the end of spring.
- From staff reports
-
According to the state, 2,483,631 total vaccinations (partial and full inoculations) have been administered through Monday, including 8,391 in Venango County, 9,708 in Clarion County and 1,788 in Forest County.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County is sponsoring a collection for both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 27 in the rear parking lot of the Cranberry Mall.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
-
The Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club is marking International Women's Day on Monday with a fundraiser featuring rose plants.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state submitted for federal approval the Wolf Administration's plan to issue more than $1 billion in federally funded benefits to families of Pennsylvania children who have attended school remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and who otherwise would have had access to free-…
- From staff reports
-
Oil City
- From staff reports
-
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is hosting a Hometown Proud Photo Contest that is running from March through May.
- From staff reports
-
FOXBURG - Allegheny-Clarion Valley student Brent Hetrick was chosen to represent the school district and the state by performing with the NAFME All-Eastern Symphonic Band.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - Pennsylvanians can view ratings of the state's efforts in transportation safety, mobility, system preservation and accountability in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation 2021 Transportation Performance Report.
- From staff reports
-
March 3, 1999
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry announced its newest members are Eagle Nutrition, 532 Main St., Clarion, and Fair Winds Cabins Inc., 115 Riverside Drive, Cooksburg.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced a combined 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and four KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
-
March 2, 1999
- From staff reports
-
The 2021 fishing derby at Clear Creek State Park is scheduled May 1, but the derby is dependent on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- From staff reports
-
PITTSBURGH - Stephen R. Kaufman, first assistant to former U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady, has been named acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, effective Monday, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
- From staff reports
-
Valley Grove
- From staff reports
-
The following Clarion County Career Center students were selected as students of the first and second quarters by their instructors. Students were selected based on exceptional performance, hard work, strong desire to develop skills, and commitment demonstrated during class.
- From staff reports
-
Donald and Gloria Klingensmith of Seneca will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Monday.
- From staff reports
-
Blood drive is today
- From staff reports
-
Seneca business owner seeks tax collector post
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
According to the state, 2,426,963 total vaccinations (partial and full inoculations) have been administered through Sunday, including 8,184 total in Venango County, 9,397 in Clarion County and 1,741 total in Forest County.
- From staff reports
-
Cities large and small across the U.S. once relied on various methods to sound the alarm for fires.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff announced Monday that when the House returns to session, he will refer an investigation of the Wolf administration's handling of nursing homes and other senior and long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic to the Ho…
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
HEATH TOWNSHIP - For 84 years, the volunteers at the Heath Sportsmen's Club fish hatchery have brought smiles to youngsters. That almost came to an end last winter when the facility was damaged during a windstorm.
- From staff reports
-
About 50 people dove into freezing waters at Two Mile Run County Park on Saturday for the annual Two Mile Plunge.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil Region Alliance is accepting nominations for its 2021 historic preservation awards.
- From staff reports
-
Libertarian will seek Oakland supervisor post
Most Viewed Articles
-
Manager happy to accommodate big, new tenant
-
Grand plans for OC
-
2 railroad bridges, both past century old, will be replaced
-
Polk patrolman sworn in
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
Franklin woman facing endangerment, drug charges
-
Titusville-area murder still a mystery 155 years later
-
Taking a plunge at Two Mile
-
Man buys 2 more OC buildings; meeting planned Saturday
-
Woman facing several theft charges in two cases
Bulletin
Recent Ads
2014 Ford F-150 XLT Crew Cab 4x4 with 6.5 foot bed, 3.5L …
Country Home in Franklin, Sandycreek Twp.Franklin School …
Custodial/ Transportation Aide Position - Valley Grove Sc…
Thank you to each and every one who sent greetings for my…
Found a set of keys in Oil City on March 3rd in Front of …
POLK 1CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Second-half surge lifts A-C boys over North Clarion
-
Hornets hold off Knights
-
Sailors outlast Orioles
-
Knights, Oilers pick up road wins; O's drop squeaker
-
Knights slay Dragons
-
Orton breaks A-C Valley's scoring record in Falcons' win
-
Scoreboard for 3-1-21
-
Area wrestlers can't advance past regionals
-
Grove City tops Franklin in R-4 clash
-
Scoreboard for 2-27-21
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Franklin woman facing endangerment, drug charges
-
Woman facing several theft charges in two cases
-
House fire in Venus
-
Police investigate scam
-
Cherrytree Township crash
-
Rouseville man accused of threatening woman
-
Woman facing charges for breaking into garage
-
Woman accused of resisting arrest, having drugs in jail
-
Franklin crash
-
Clarion Borough fire
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
Scores arrested as Myanmar police disperse anti-coup rally
-
Romney knocked unconscious in fall, but 'doing better'
-
Archeologists find intact ceremonial chariot near Pompeii
-
Critics: Cuomo apology 'tone-deaf,' ignores power imbalance
-
'Blame Trump' defense in Capitol riot looks like a long shot
-
Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot renounces militia group
-
10 death row inmates in Oklahoma could get new trials
-
EXPLAINER: US airstrike in Syria sends message to Iran
-
High court tells Santa Clara it can't bar in-person worship