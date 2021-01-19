Club Notes

Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Sandy Hartsell was the TOPS best loser and Donna Barrett was the KOPS best in status.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Generally cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy with snow. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.
Updated: January 19, 2021 @ 5:09 am
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Sandy Hartsell was the TOPS best loser and Donna Barrett was the KOPS best in status.
TOP STUDENTS - Several Allegheny-Clarion Valley students were recognized as December students of the month. They are Iziaha Bundy and Colt Young, grade seven: Shawn Everett, Jaidyn Papucci and Baylie Wingard, grade eight; Adrian Schmoll and Easton Wingard, grade nine; Mackenzie Parks and Ale…
Washington's Trail 1753 will host a free, one-hour webinar titled "The Venango Path - Then and Now" at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Mike and Sandy Anthony of West Sixth Street, Oil City, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Anna Herr Ausel of Kennerdell. The article was submitted by Craig Ausel.
CLARION - Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee will not seek re-election to a fourth term.
CLARION - The average daily population at the Clarion County jail is at its lowest level in a decade.
Clarion police officer will seek sheriff post
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Clarion County.
David Lillam Strange, son of Heidi and George Strange III of Oil City, and Zoey Grace Hannah, daughter of Josiah and Lily Hannah of Franklin, will celebrate their first birthdays Sunday. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going…
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths from the tri-county area.
Shingledecker seeks GOP nod for Clarion coroner
The Clarion County jail has reported its first case of the COVID-19 virus.
State Rep. R. Lee James will offer veterans affairs outreach hours at his Seneca office, 3220 Route 257, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Two requests to use city properties got different answers from Oil City Council at a meeting Thursday.
Acting Clarion treasurer seeks election to post
Bill and Carol Black of Cranberry will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary Sunday.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey released the following statement regarding the House of Representatives impeachment of President Donald Trump:
The Oil City Arts Council will present a virtual Transit Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday with featured artist and Oil City native Randy Moorehead.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 214 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Relay for Life teams of Venango County are participating in the American Cancer Society's 2021 Daffodil Days.
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners have approved a collective bargaining agreement between the county and the United Mine Workers union, which represents the county's 11 probation officers and employees.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday reported an increase of 141 cases in Forest County.
HARRISBURG - Oil Creek Titusville Lines Inc. received a $140,000 grant for rail freight improvements, according to a joint news release from state Reps. R. Lee James and Kathy Rapp.
West Forest students in Tionesta have a new principal.
Congressman Glenn Thompson voted against President Donald Trump's impeachment Wednesday in the U.S. House.
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area for the second consecutive day.
Dean's list
Venango County commissioners talked about broadband expansion in the county during the panel's monthly meeting Tuesday.
New construction for 2020 jumped more than $1 million from the previous year in Cranberry Township.
Today marks the 10th annual Kate Newman Day in Oil City that honors a woman who always loved her hometown and whose legacy lives on four and one-half years after her death.
KNOX - Keystone School District Superintendent Shawn Algoe will step down from his position, effective Jan. 29.
James assigned to House committees
99TH BIRTHDAY - Elizabeth Neely, formerly of Knox, will mark her 99th birthday Saturday. She is a member of the Eastern Star and attended Edenburg Presbyterian Church. Cards may be sent to her in care of The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 7A, Franklin.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Oil City School District students in Group A will attend school in person on Mondays and Wednesdays and attend remotely on Tuesdays and Thursdays when the district's hybrid learning model resumes Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Anticipated Full-time Custodial/Maintenance Clarion Count…
CITY OF FRANKLIN PART-TIME FINANCE CLERK The City of Fran…
Kiln dried hardwood oak, cherry, maple, black walnut, ash…
Look for anyone interested in construction/concrete field…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
LEGAL NOTICE LETTERS TESTAMENTARY have been granted in th…
Letters of Administration have been granted in the Estate…