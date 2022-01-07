Club Notes

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barry Cressman and Karen Steele, third.

'Roe V Wade' movie to be shown Jan. 28

The Life Center is hosting a viewing of “Roe V Wade,” a PG-13 movie about the 1973 court decision on legalized abortion, at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.

Oil City TOPS — Eight TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Clarion County again sees cuts to road funding

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

For the second consecutive year, Clarion County townships and boroughs face another reduction in their state liquid fuels road funding, and this year’s reduced funding is far less than funding in last year’s coronavirus-related cuts.

Nature Art Showcase entries being accepted

Original art pieces are being accepted for inclusion in the Nature Art Showcase and Sale, a free public art exhibition at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin, during “Franklin On Ice” on Feb. 4 and 5.

No newspaper Saturday

The newspaper will not be published Saturday due to the New Year's Day holiday. In addition, the newspaper office will be closed for business today because of the holiday.

Blood drive scheduled

Community Blood Bank will hold a blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce, 1255 Liberty St.

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman and Karen Steele and Pat Stewart tied for third.