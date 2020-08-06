Bridge club - Winners at the July 28 meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Gene Wagner, first; Mary Ann Richardson and Jackie Stone, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Clarion's Barnes Center sold
-
Local home destroyed by fire
-
Woman thrilled with $3M lottery jackpot
-
Home destroyed
-
Items stolen from multiple vehicles in Oil City
-
'We knew we would have to do this'
-
Medical staff at UPMC Northwest creates scholarship for employees
-
Venango, Clarion counties add to virus case totals
-
Woman hurt in Seneca crash
-
One injured in motorcycle crash