Clubs, some taverns close again

Numerous area clubs and taverns have been forced to close down again as a result of a directive issued Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf. The regulation means wineries, breweries, private clubs and bars may not conduct operations unless the facility offers sit-down, dine-in meals that can be served with a drink. Clubs and bars that don't provide meals were required to shut down as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday. In Oil City, the PNA Club on Seneca Street has posted a large "closed until further notice" sign on its front door.