Coats for Kids 2022

The Oil City Fire Department is accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.

The goal of the Oil City and Franklin firefighters is to provide a winter coat for every child in Venango County who needs one.

Community News

Shippenville holds the line on taxes

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

SHIPPENVILLE — A tax hike in 2023 was mentioned as a possible solution to ease Shippenville’s financial woes. In the end, borough council unanimously voted against it.

Community News

Valley Grove president, vice president retain roles

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The Valley Grove School Board unanimously voted for Brandon Winger and Cindy Swendsen to keep their positions as president and vice president, respectively, during the board’s reorganization meeting on Monday evening.

Community News

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Community News

Old-Fashioned Christmas provides old-fashioned joy

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

A real old-fashioned downpour threatened to wash out the Franklin Retail and Business Association’s Old-Fashioned Christmas on Saturday, but the weather rallied enough by the event’s start at 11 a.m., and plenty of children and their families ventured downtown.

Free

Correction

There was an error made in the Events Hub listing for the YWCA Sweet Treats event on Saturday. The ad should have read the basket raffle prizes are valued at $200.

Community News

About People

COMPLETES TRAINING — Lola Smith of Titusville completed the Pennsylvania Forest Stewards Volunteer Program’s training after participating in a four-day workshop on forest stewardship at Camp Krislund in Centre County. Smith also completed more than 24 hours of classroom and field training in…

Community News

About People

100TH BIRTHDAY — A card shower for Virginia Smith of Franklin will be held Dec. 6 in honor of her 100th birthday. Cards may be mailed to Virginia Smith, c/o The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 202, Franklin, 16323.