Coats for Kids campaign underway

Oil City and Franklin firefighters are launching their annual Coats for Kids campaign. John Horn (left), an Oil City fireman who is coordinating the effort, met with Oil City Lt. Bill Lamberton (standing), Franklin firefighter Nate Danzer and Oil City Capt. John Rodgers to review details for the project. Last year, public contributions resulted in the purchase of nearly 600 new coats for kids. (By Judith O. Etze)
It may be sweltering outside, but two local fire departments are focusing their attention on warm winter coats.
"We're starting our Coats for Kids drive now because we know they will be needed," said John Horn, an Oil City fireman and member of the Oil City Firefighters Local 700. "Since this started, we've bought at least 3,000 new coats."