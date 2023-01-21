Cochranton Presbyterian Church - Love Packages

Members of the Cochranton Presbyterian Church Women’s Association include (front) Kathy Fish, (second row) Barb Stockton, Connie Royer, Jeannie Fairfield, Shirley Everett, Andrea Walton, (third row) Heather Papinchak and Brenda Wait. Group members are collecting Christian literature that will be distributed through the Love Packages organization.

 Contributed photo

The Cochranton Presbyterian Church Women’s Association is collecting donated used Bibles and other Christian literature that will be shipped to the Love Packages organization for distribution all over the world.

The motto of Love Packages is “Putting the Word of God into Hungry Hands All Over the World,” and the group has shipped 1,500 tons of recycled gospel literature to the mission field in a year’s time.

