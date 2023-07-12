The 94th annual Cochranton Community fair is scheduled Monday, Aug. 7, through Saturday, Aug. 12.

Exhibit entry forms are due by Saturday. That deadline is uniform for all departments. All entry forms should be postmarked no later than July 15.

Community News

Casey co-introduces legislation on fuel

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey co-introduced the Safeguarding Domestic Energy Production & Independence Act to help bring down rising compliance costs associated with the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), according to a Senate news release.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.