Coefields Corners traffic light down

The traffic lights at the Coefields Corners in Franklin, which is the intersection of 13th Street, Grant Street, Meadville Pike, Rocky Grove Avenue and Second Avenue, has experienced a “catastrophic failure” and will need a complete replacement of the traffic controller.
Franklin officials said the new controller “will take time to receive and install,” and until then a flashing red light will remain at the intersection. The city has asked drivers to be cautious and courteous during this time and observe traffic laws regarding right-of-ways at stop signs. If two vehicles are stopped at the same time, the vehicle to the right has the right-of-way.