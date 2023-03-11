Coffee In Between to close

Tammy Bible, co-owner of The Olive Vault and Coffee In Between with her husband, David, makes a coffee for a customer on Thursday afternoon.

 By Helen Fielding

After filling the temporary void in Franklin after the closure of Bossa Nova, and serving residents for about a year and a half, Coffee In Between will be closing.

Tammy Bible, who co-owns The Olive Vault and Coffee In Between with her husband, David, said the last day planned for the coffee shop to be open is April 1 and “maybe, possibly a few extra days.”

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

Community News

  By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

After filling the temporary void in Franklin after the closure of Bossa Nova, and serving residents for about a year and a half, Coffee In Between will be closing.

Planning continues for Redbank reunion

  • From staff reports

The Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee is continuing to work on providing a variety of activities, entertainment and food for “The Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime” on Saturday, July 8, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.

WEDDING: Sproul/Ivey
WEDDING: Sproul/Ivey

Steven and Laura Ivey Sproul of 912 Brandon Ave., Apt. 3, Norfolk, Virginia, were married March 5, 2022, and they celebrated their one-year anniversary on Sunday.

Venango Archaeology meeting canceled

The March meeting of the Venango chapter of the Society of Pennsylvania Archaeology, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled while the chapter reorganizes its officers and looks for a new venue to hold its meetings.

PASSHE to address state's engineering shortage
PASSHE to address state's engineering shortage

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) has announced its plan to help address the shortage of engineers in the state, as it seeks $112 million in state funding to produce more graduates in six in-demand, high-growth jobs, including engineering.