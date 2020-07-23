While there have been some reports of a national coin shortage, the issue doesn't appear to be widespread in Venango County.
"We've not had a problem with coins here," Bob Cross, the manager at First United National Bank in Oil City, said Wednesday.
Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 5:59 am
