Cole McMahon winner

Oil City High School junior Justin Dunkle (fourth from left) is the recipient of this year’s Cole McMahon “Heart of Gold” Memorial Award. Dunkle is pictured with (from left) Oil City High School principal Scott Stahl, Dolly McMahon, Ed Dunkle, Liz Dunkle, retired Oil City teacher Bryan Schwab and Oil City teachers Dave Skinner and Matt Miller.

 Contributed photo

Justen Dunkle, a junior at Oil City High School, has been selected as the recipient of the annual Cole McMahon “Heart of Gold“ Memorial Award

He is the son of Ed and Liz Dunkle of Oil City.

No snow? No problem
Community News

No snow? No problem

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

COOKSBURG —There was no snow at the annual Cook Forest Snowman in the Forest event Saturday but that didn’t stop an estimated 300 people from attending.

About People
Community News

About People

LOAN OFFICER — Robert Good has been named vice president, mortgage loan officer for Farmers National Bank at the bank’s office in Cranberry. Good is joining Farmers team with more than 25 years of experience in customer relationship management, personal finance and lending.

Community News

$75M allocated to remove forever chemicals from water

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman announced $75,086,000 in federal funding through the infrastructure law has been made available to address contaminants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.