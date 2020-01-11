Cole McMahon honoree named

Holden Stahl (second from left in the front) is this year's recipient of the annual Cole McMahon memorial "Heart of Gold" award. Also pictured are (front, from left) Shelly Stahl, Logan McMahon, Dave Skinner, (back, from left) Scott Stahl, Bryan Schwab, Pat Madden and Eric Johnson. (Contributed photo)

Holden Stahl, a junior at Oil City High School, has been named the recipient of the annual Cole McMahon "Heart of Gold" Memorial Award.

He is the son of Scott and Shelly Stahl of Oil City.

