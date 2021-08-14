COLUMN: God calls us to action so we must stay connected to Him

Elizabeth Ivell

"I pray that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give you a spirit of wisdom and revelation as you come to know him,so that, with the eyes of your heart enlightened, you may know what is the hope to which he has called you, what are the riches of his glorious inheritance among the saints,and what is the immeasurable greatness of his power for us who believe, according to the working of his great power." (Ephesians 1:17-19 NRSV)

The author of the letter to the Ephesians says that wisdom, revelation, enlightenment, hope and power all come through prayer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Aug. 9 with 10 members weighing in.

COLUMN: God calls us to action so we must stay connected to Him
Community News

COLUMN: God calls us to action so we must stay connected to Him

  • By ELIZABETH IVELL

"I pray that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give you a spirit of wisdom and revelation as you come to know him,so that, with the eyes of your heart enlightened, you may know what is the hope to which he has called you, what are the riches of his glorious inheritan…

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Barrow card party - Bridge winners Wednesday at the Barrow card party luncheon were Mary Emanuele, first; Nancy Whaley, second; and Soni Houser, third.

Forest campground to be decommissioned
Community News

Forest campground to be decommissioned

  • From staff reports

MARIENVILLE - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced Marienville District Ranger Rob Fallon signed the decision notice and finding of no significant impact for the Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning project.

+2
Knapper at work
Community News

Knapper at work

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

Flint knapping is a primitive craft that's growing in popularity, and Joe Graham, of Hilliards, was on hand to demonstrate it Wednesday at the Venango County Fair.

Many city leaders planned centennial
Community News

Many city leaders planned centennial

  • From staff reports

In addition to Harold Albright and Layton Matchulet, who served as general chairmen of the Oil City centennial committee, many others whose names were familiar around town had leadership roles in planning the celebration.

+2
Franklin honors Beith
Community News

Franklin honors Beith

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Ronnie Beith, the beloved Franklin events and marketing coordinator, was honored for her tireless work for the city on Sunday.