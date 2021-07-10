COLUMN: God knows when we need a nap and something to eat

"But (Elijah) himself went a day's journey into the wilderness, and came and sat down under a solitary broom tree. He asked that he might die: 'It is enough; now, OLord, take away my life, for I am no better than my ancestors.' Then he lay down under the broom tree and fell asleep. Suddenly an angel touched him and said to him, 'Get up and eat.' He looked, and there at his head was a cake baked on hot stones, and a jar of water. He ate and drank, and lay down again." (1 Kings 19:4-6)
Just like Elijah in the verses referenced above, there are days when we all need a nap and some food and water to help us survive all that life throws at us. There are days we need the interventions of angels and a whole lot more.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 13,734 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,579 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,192 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
HIRED - Jozlin Ziegler, a 2019 graduate of Franklin High School, has accepted a position with UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh as an x-ray technician. Ziegler graduated in May with honors from Rend Lake College in Ina, Illinois, with an associates degree of applied science from the Rad…
GRADUATED - Private First Class Noah Richard Patterson, son of Holly and Richard Patterson of Oil City, has graduated from basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He is attending artillery cannon training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He is now a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Gu…