COLUMN: If not for Holy Week, there'd be no Christianity

It was during the Easter season one year ago when life got flipped on its head due to COVID-19. I remember preaching on Easter morning last year to an empty church with dozens of households joining via a live broadcast online. It just didn't feel right but practically all the churches across this nation went virtual for the month of April. I am so glad that during this year's Easter season things are not like they were in 2020.
But maybe we should change the way that we speak of Easter. That word really doesn't hold any religious meaning and it most likely has pagan origins. Lent is a good word to know as it refers to the 40 days before Resurrection Sunday - a time that is to be used to reflect and draw closer to Jesus.
Cranberry Area High School junior Lauren McTiernan has made it to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association State Wind Ensemble after auditioning at Region Band. The PMEA event will be held virtually April 12 through 17.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Forest counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Clarion County. In addition, the state surpassed 1 million total cases.
Since the federal tax season has been extended, the Senior Volunteer Program of Venango County, in conjunction with the AARP Tax-Aide Program, will take appointments again for free tax preparation services.
Erie Catholic Diocese leaders have put together a video message expressing their "deep gratitude for the significant efforts Catholic school personnel have made in response to the many challenges of the past year."
A job and education fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall. For more information, including registration fee, call the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at 814-226-9161.
JOINS COMPANY - Klapec Trucking Co., of Reno, announced Knox resident Erin Norton has joined the company as part of its administrative team. Norton, who has experience in the field of accounting and management, earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Slippery Rock Universit…