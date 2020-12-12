COLUMN: Jesus' message was worth repeating: 'Abide in me'

Joseph Gibson

Perhaps you've heard the saying, "Only two things are certain in life: death and taxes." With three children ages 5 and under, my wife and I have come to our own conclusion about what two things are certain with children: questions and repetition.

In fact, actual research has been performed (by some unfortunate researchers) proving our theory. Studies have found that 4-year-olds, for instance, ask an average of 200 to 300 questions per day. And between the ages of 2 and 5, a child will ask approximately 40,000 questions! I feel like I can vouch for this research.

Community News

Town hall to address virus, flu

  • From staff reports

TITUSVILLE - The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce and Primary Health Network will provide a virtual town hall at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 that will offer information about COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, as well as support and guidance amid the pandemic.

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

A-C VALLEY STUDENTS - Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District students recognized for their accomplishments in November were freshman Hannah Ithen, sophomores Chloe Myers and Keira McVay, juniors Anna Callander, Cailyn Shaffer and Paula Rupert, and seniors Makenna Armagost, Zoe Etzel, Ethan…

Community News

Drama club to air virtual production

  • From staff reports

TIONESTA - North Clarion Junior/Senior High School Drama Club will present its fall production "Ho Ho Ho! The North Pole Chronicles" virtually at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, on the school's NC TV YouTube channel.

+2
Area virus cases, deaths mount
Community News

Area virus cases, deaths mount

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as four new virus-related deaths from Venango County and three additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.

Dozens of new jobs expected in Knox
Community News

Dozens of new jobs expected in Knox

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

CLARION - Between 50 and 130 new manufacturing jobs are coming to Knox as a result of Modern Living Solutions' purchase of the former glass plant building, where it will build a line of "bathroom pods."

Community News

GOP caucus files brief in support of election suit

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus on Thursday announced it has filed an informational amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the election lawsuit filed by Texas over the conduct of the 2020 general election in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Melissa Schiffer was the best loser in TOPS and Lea Brosius was the KOPS best in status at the Dec. 2 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.

Community News

Clarion Hospital to receive vaccine

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System announced Wednesday that Clarion Hospital is anticipating an initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be delivered after Food and Drug Administration approval.

+2
Venango County logs 101 new cases
Community News

Venango County logs 101 new cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Wednesday that 148 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county area, 101 of which were reported from Venango County, giving the county its highest single-day increase of the pandemic.