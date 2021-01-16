COLUMN: Listening to people means that you care about them

What's the use of hearing if we don't listen? Wow! What a question. Our sense of hearing is a gift from God. Are we good stewards of this gift? Do we realize that the art of listening is a gift of love that we give to others?
German theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer wrote, "The first service we can perform for anyone is to listen." God gave us two ears so that we would be better equipped to hear everything around us. This "hearing" is best employed when directed toward others. James wrote in his letter to the church that we should "be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry." (James 1:19)
ROME (AP) - Pope Francis changed church law Monday to explicitly allow women to do more things during Mass, granting them access to the most sacred place on the altar, while continuing to affirm that they cannot be priests.
David Lillam Strange, son of Heidi and George Strange III of Oil City, and Zoey Grace Hannah, daughter of Josiah and Lily Hannah of Franklin, will celebrate their first birthdays Sunday. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going…
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners have approved a collective bargaining agreement between the county and the United Mine Workers union, which represents the county's 11 probation officers and employees.
99TH BIRTHDAY - Elizabeth Neely, formerly of Knox, will mark her 99th birthday Saturday. She is a member of the Eastern Star and attended Edenburg Presbyterian Church. Cards may be sent to her in care of The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 7A, Franklin.
Oil City School District students in Group A will attend school in person on Mondays and Wednesdays and attend remotely on Tuesdays and Thursdays when the district's hybrid learning model resumes Tuesday, Jan. 19.