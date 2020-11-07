COLUMN: Looking for peace? You won't find it in this world

This past summer my wife had an encounter you might say is the epitome of irony. As she began reading a new book from the hammock in our back yard, she heard a rustling behind her in the woods. As the rustling grew louder, it became more difficult to ignore. She finally looked behind her to find a large black bear followed closely by three newborn cubs. My wife quickly snuck inside the house, putting down the book she had just opened for the first time. The title of the book? "Mama Bear Apologetics."
While we thought the whole thing was quite ironic, we quickly discovered that having a family of bears traverse through your yard is viewed differently through the eyes of a child. To my 4-year-old, their one-time visit meant there surely must be bears behind every bush just waiting to pounce.