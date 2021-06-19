COLUMN: Praise God for having - or being - a good father

John Friedlund

In my column for the month of May, I gave a tribute to my mother, Ruth Friedlund, celebrating her life and legacy, reflecting upon her perseverance in spite of tragic life circumstances.

With this being Father's Day weekend, I feel blessed to have the opportunity to now honor my father, the Rev. Maurice Friedlund, or "Preach," as most everyone called him. This column will be a bit different, however, as I will offer a tribute by way of a personal letter to my father.

1
0
0
0
0

Community News

SCI Forest visitation resumes June 25

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Corrections announced Thursday that three state prisons, including SCI Forest, have finalized plans to reimplement in-person visitation.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.