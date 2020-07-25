COLUMN: Take off your faith-restrictor and fly down the big hills

Browsing the internet recently, I came across an item I can assure you I will never purchase - a golf cart. Well, a specific golf cart any way. This golf cart comes fully custom, with 12-inch rims, leather seats, street-legal headlights and taillights ... you name it. It was even on sale! By "on sale," I mean it was $31,000 instead of $32,000. It's a little out of my price range.
Though I'll never own the likes of that one, I must admit I've always enjoyed riding on golf carts. I remember as a kid how exciting it was to be allowed to drive a motorized vehicle all on my own. However, as any young boy would, I had one major gripe when it came to golf carts. The fancy term for it is Regenerative Braking. In layman's terms, it's Speed Restrictor.