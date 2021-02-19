Venango County commissioners are lining up a facility for UPMC Northwest to set up a public clinic to administer COVID vaccinations.
"Whatever UPMC needs to help them get shots in arms we want to be there," commissioners chairman Sam Breene said Thursday. "We have offered resources - money and human resources. We want to make it possible for UPMC to get a public clinic open as soon as possible," Breene added.
HARRISBURG - Facing growing demands on its highways, PennDOT on Thursday named nine bridges on six interstates that need upgrades and said it will consider tolling on the bridges to help generate the cash.
Venango County Regional Planning Commission official Hilary Buchanan told those in attendance at Tuesday's commission meeting about a potential source of funding for safety studies, feasibility studies and plans.
CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute free food bags from 2 to 4 p.m., or while supplies, on Thursday. The bags contain a wide variety of food staples, but also, meat, dairy and vegetables. Participants are asked to park in the church parking lot and walk…