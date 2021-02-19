Venango County commissioners are lining up a facility for UPMC Northwest to set up a public clinic to administer COVID vaccinations.

"Whatever UPMC needs to help them get shots in arms we want to be there," commissioners chairman Sam Breene said Thursday. "We have offered resources - money and human resources. We want to make it possible for UPMC to get a public clinic open as soon as possible," Breene added.

