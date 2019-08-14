Community Blood Bank, the exclusive blood provider to UPMC Northwest, is currently in a critical blood shortage.
The CBB has a less-than-one-day supply of blood types O+ and O-. It also is experiencing critically low levels of blood types A+ and A-.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Community Blood Bank, the exclusive blood provider to UPMC Northwest, is currently in a critical blood shortage.
The CBB has a less-than-one-day supply of blood types O+ and O-. It also is experiencing critically low levels of blood types A+ and A-.