Community celebrates launch of Pitt-Titusville training hub

Representatives from the organizations collaborating to develop the new Education and Training Hub at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville sign a memorandum of understanding Friday to officially launch the hub. Pictured, from left, are Joseph T. Nairn, founding president of the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College; Kevin Jenkins, CEO of Manchester Bidwell Corp.; Catherine Koverola, Pitt-Titusville president; and Ann E. Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and senior vice chancellor. (Contributed photo)
Boldness, transformation, commitment to community and hope were some of the key themes that ran through the speeches Friday at the celebration of the launching of the Education and Training Hub at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.
The goal of the innovative hub model is to get people into the workforce by partnering with Pitt's Manufacturing Assistance Center, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College and the Manchester Bidwell Corp. based in Pittsburgh to offer classes and vocational training tailored to meet the needs of the local and regional industry.