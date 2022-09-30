Community Playhouse to hold auditions

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region reported a decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day period, but every county in the region, with the exception of Forest, reported at least one death.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August increased from July, which was a month that saw a drop in the jobless rate when compared with June, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
The Franklin General Authority has expressed concern about a Pennsylvania Senate bill that would require state-regulated asset management plans for water and sewer entities if they are to be eligible for state and federal funding.
Valley Grove School Board members heard a presentation at their meeting Monday from a representative of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Financial Advisors group that is advising the school district on debt service.
90TH BIRTHDAY — Larry Weaver, a former area resident, will celebrate his 90th birthday Monday, Oct. 3. Weaver, whose father owned a filling station in Hasson Heights, was raised in Oil City. He graduated from St. Joseph High School and was married to the late Dorrie Hicks. Cards may be sent …
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area barely budged compared with the previous week, and remains above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.90, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The Marienville Oktoberfest was held Friday through Sunday, with most events taking place in the town square. The square was filled with craft and food vendors, a street dance and a home decorating contest on Friday. The weekend also included pumpkin bowling, a children’s corn husking contes…
The Autumn Leaf Festival got underway on Saturday with the Kiddie Karnival, along with Touch-A-Truck in the Clarion Mall parking lot. The festival continues today with PennWest-Clarion’s Community Cultural Night in front of the Clarion County Courthouse. The nine-day event runs through Oct. 2.