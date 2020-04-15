Company delivers face masks

Staff members at Gardinier Funeral Home in Franklin made and delivered face masks to residents at two Franklin apartment complexes for seniors. Mike Gardinier, Heather Brown, Kristina Crawford and Beth Fisher (from left) took 96 masks to Franklin Towers and 56 masks to Colonial Manor during the week of April 6. "During times like these, it's important to help out your neighbors any way that we can, especially those that might not be able to help themselves," Gardinier said. (Contributed photo)
