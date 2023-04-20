Concert proceeds will benefit Venango United Way

Lisa Bodnar and Whistlegrass will perform a concert at Wanango Country Club in Reno at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

All the ticket proceeds will go to the United Way of Venango County, along with 10% of food sales.

PennDOT highlights local highway projects this year
Community News

  • From staff reports

In conjunction with this week’s observance of Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, PennDOT District 1 officials in the state’s northwest region highlighted construction projects anticipated to start or continue this year during a media event Tuesday.

Community News

ATV-UTV safety course set in Marienville

  • From staff reports

The Forest County ATV Club will sponsor an all-terrain vehicle/utility task vehicle safety course at the MACA Building at 149 MACA Drive in Marienville from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6.

Community News

New apprenticeship fills manufacturing's 'skills gap'

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Looking to help local manufacturers recruit from within, Keystone Community Education Council (KCEC) has created a new building maintenance repairer apprenticeship program for people working full time in the manufacturing field.