Concert to mark ARCA's 16th anniversary

Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will celebrate its 16th anniversary with a classical cabaret performed by Katherine “Kathy” Soroka & Friends at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in Lincoln Hall at Foxburg.
This “Pops” concert will include an eclectic mix of many genres ARCA audiences have enjoyed over the years — chamber music, piano solos, art song, opera, jazz standards and musical theater — from Bizet, Strauss and Rossini to American composers Gershwin, Bernstein and Sondheim.
State Rep. Donna Oberlander provided an update on PennDOT’s plans for interstate bridges in the state at the Clarion Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual fall legislative breakfast Friday morning.
The Cranberry Township General Authority has received a $2,636,675 loan through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority to construct a new 350-gallon-per-minute water filtration unit at the existing Cranberry Mall water treatment plant.
State Rep. Donna Oberlander is inviting all veterans in her 63rd District to a breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Knox United Methodist Church on Route 338 in conjunction with Veterans Day.
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will celebrate its 16th anniversary with a classical cabaret performed by Katherine “Kathy” Soroka & Friends at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in Lincoln Hall at Foxburg.
JOINS FIRM — Daniel Ferringer of Clarion has joined Meyer, Unkovic & Scott, a Pittsburgh law practice, as an associate in the firm’s Family Law and its Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice groups. Ferringer has been a solicitor and hearing officer for the Clarion County Domestic Re…
David Godoy, a Healthy Pantry Initiative nutrition specialist for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, will conduct cooking demonstrations and offer tastings today at the Community Services of Venango County food pantry on Parker Avenue in Rocky Grove.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Venango County reported an increase in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, while the remainder of the region saw a decline or remained flat.
Valley Grove School Board members heard a presentation Monday from Jodee Raybuck, the regional manager for the Nutrition Group, that highlighted students’ participation in breakfast and lunch over the past several school years.
ACCEPTS POSITION — Kurt Nesbitt has accepted the position of administrator for Highland Oaks Personal Care Home on Water Run Road in Clarion, a Penn Highlands affiliate. Nesbitt completed his education at Penn State and passed the state exam for the Personal Care Home Administrators License …