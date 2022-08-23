Conservancy completes annual river cleanup

The Allegheny Valley Conservancy held its annual Allegheny River cleanup on Saturday.
Volunteers started at the Oil City Marina and cleaned the section of the river to the Franklin trailhead at the Eighth Street bridge.
Aug. 23, 2000
A “Lift Him Up” praise concert will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Carpenter’s Barn at the Oscar and Debbie Stoltz farm, 261 Curran Road, Emlenton.
The Lucinda caboose is heading home.
The Adagio Health office in Seneca will hold an open house Thursday to allow people to see its newly renovated space along Route 257.
The Oil Region Alliance is seeking nominations for the second annual Oil Region Tourism Awards.
The Fertigs Community Center will hold its annual Labor Day event, Old Home Day, on Monday, Sept. 5.
Core Goods in Oil City is helping give another boost to the local economy together with the Edinboro Market and Meadville Market House.
PITTSBURGH — Although tri-county area gas prices this week are above the western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, all three counties continue to to be on par with the nation in weekly drops, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Aug. 22, 2000
Ann and Tim Huebert of Lucinda will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Friday.
About 150 people gathered in Franklin on Sunday to celebrate the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Monday, Aug. 22
TIONESTA — The Allegany River Dancers from the Seneca tribe in Salamanca, New York, returned to the Tionesta Indian Festival on Saturday night to an overflow crowd.
SHIPPENVILLE — For the 12th consecutive year, Clarion County military veterans were treated to a picnic at Clarion County Park on Saturday afternoon.
Joseph and Shannon Thomas Brancato of Conneaut Lake announce the marriage of their daughter, Kenzie Jo Brancato, to Dr. Justin Griffith of Youngstown, Ohio.
The Venango County Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association heard an update at their meeting this week about safety equipment the county is making available to the group.
Southern Venango County Community Days is back, with a full slate of family fun, food and entertainment, from 10 a.m. to dusk Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Clintonville fire hall.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Rita M. Erwin of Venus. The article was submitted by her granddaughter, Michelle Semprevivo.)
State Rep. Lee James hosted his annual Senior Expo this week at the Rocky Grove fire hall.
Aug. 21, 2000
The Tionesta Indian Festival swung into high speed Thursday night with a train, dunking booth, Native American dancers and even an appearance by Elvis.
Astroblast will start Tuesday and run through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center between Oil City and Clarion on Camp Coffman Road.
Aug. 19, 2000
Aug. 18, 2000
Mark and Sharon Peterson of Franklin celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Aug. 5.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Venango and Forest counties, reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which the entire region reported decreases.
The liquor license for the Yellow Dog Lantern, a longtime restaurant on Elm Street in downtown Oil City, will be auctioned off Monday by the Internal Revenue Service.
Poppin’ Sweet Shop may no longer be in its storefront location in Franklin, but it will soon be “poppin’ up” in plenty of other places as the business is moving to a mobile format.
A blighted property in Brookville will soon become a community resource center through a cooperative agreement between Brookville Borough and the Jefferson County Historical Society.
The annual Fighter’s Ball Presents: Cocktails for a Cause will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Quality Inn in Franklin.
The first day of school for students in Oil City School District is Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Aug. 17, 2000
