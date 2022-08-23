Conservancy completes annual river cleanup

The Allegheny Valley Conservancy held its annual Allegheny River cleanup on Saturday.

Volunteers started at the Oil City Marina and cleaned the section of the river to the Franklin trailhead at the Eighth Street bridge.

Tri-county gas prices continue to decline

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Although tri-county area gas prices this week are above the western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, all three counties continue to to be on par with the nation in weekly drops, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Seneca tribe returns to Tionesta
Seneca tribe returns to Tionesta

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

TIONESTA — The Allegany River Dancers from the Seneca tribe in Salamanca, New York, returned to the Tionesta Indian Festival on Saturday night to an overflow crowd.

Veterans treated to picnic
Veterans treated to picnic

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

SHIPPENVILLE — For the 12th consecutive year, Clarion County military veterans were treated to a picnic at Clarion County Park on Saturday afternoon.

WEDDING: Brancato/Griffith
WEDDING: Brancato/Griffith

Joseph and Shannon Thomas Brancato of Conneaut Lake announce the marriage of their daughter, Kenzie Jo Brancato, to Dr. Justin Griffith of Youngstown, Ohio.

State reports region's daily average number of COVID-19 cases

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Venango and Forest counties, reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which the entire region reported decreases.