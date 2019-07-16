Conservancy plans Allegheny River cleanup

The Allegheny Valley Conservancy is planning its 2019 Allegheny River cleanup and is looking for volunteers to help.
The conservancy and its partners will hold the event Saturday, Aug. 24, from the Kibbe Island launch at 1400 Stewart Run Road on the Venango-Forest county line down to Henrys Bend.
The conservancy is looking for volunteers to assist with the cleanup and local community sponsors to assist with planning and implementation.
The event will start at 9 a.m. at the boat launch on Kibbe Island and end at Henrys Bend at about noon or 1 p.m.
Pre-registration is requested but not required and can be done by emailing names and contact information to avcinfo@windstream.net.
The pre-registration deadline is Aug. 22. Volunteers can also be registered the day of the event at the Kibbe Island boat launch.
Conservancy volunteers will wait at Henrys Bend to collect all the trash that gets removed from the river and provide refreshments for participants in the cleanup project.
The volunteers will also shuttle participants back up to Kibbe Island to pick up their vehicles.
More information is available online at www.avc-pa.org or by calling 676-2832.
Prizes will be awarded to the participants who collect the most trash and to those who find the largest object and the most unique object.
Volunteers must comply with all state Fish & Boat Commission laws and regulations.
`chNs