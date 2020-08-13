Conservancy will hold river clean-up

The Allegheny Valley Conservancy is planning its annual Allegheny River clean-up project and is looking for volunteers to help.
The conservancy and its partners will clean debris from the river between Henrys Bend to Rockmere on Saturday, Aug. 22.
