HARRISBURG - Consumers in all Pennsylvania counties will have more options, markets will have greater competition, and average rate increase requests are modest in comparison to some previous years, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department.
"As filed, all 67 counties will maintain the insurers currently offering coverage in 2019 for the 2020 coverage year," said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman, who released the 2020 requested rate filings for health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act.
"Pennsylvania's market has seen great increases in competition and choices for consumers in recent years, and the trend will continue into 2020. Based on their proposed filings, Highmark will be expanding into 14 new counties."
Nineteen counties will have more health insurance options, reducing the number of counties with only one insurer offering coverage to six, according to the release.
The number of consumers living in counties with just one health insurer offering coverage in the individual market, the release said, will fall from just under 180,000 people in 2018 to about 9,000 for the 2020 coverage year.
Insurers selling in the individual market filed plans requesting an average statewide increase of 4.9 percent. Insurers that currently sell in Pennsylvania's small group market filed plans requesting average statewide increases of 9.6 percent.
"The commitment to promote a competitive and robust marketplace has led to an uninsured rate of just 5.5 percent, the lowest on record in our state," Altman said.
"My department is committed to thoroughly analyzing the requested rates to ensure they fulfill the guidelines of our mission to meet the needs and standards of not being excessive, inadequate or discriminatory."
Much of the proposed rate increases can be attributed to what is called medical trend, the annual increases in costs of medical services and prescription drugs across the country, which is estimated to be between 5 and 8 percent this year, the release said.
Other factors that fed into rate increases include steps taken by the federal government to expand availability of noncomprehensive insurance products, such as short-term limited duration insurance plans, which segment the marketplace for consumers and play a role in higher ACA premiums, the release said.
Another driver contributing to the rise in rates nationwide is the re-instatement of the health insurance premium tax for 2020, the release said.
"Although the final rates are not yet approved and open enrollment is still a few months away, I urge consumers to begin thinking about their current plan and consider shopping around on the marketplace to ensure that they have a plan that meets their needs," Altman said.
Final approved rates will be made public in the fall.
Public comment on rate requests and filings will be accepted through Aug. 16 and can be emailed to ra-in-comment@pa.gov.