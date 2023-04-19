Cook Forest to cover historical periods during special weekend

Cook Forest State Park will journey through various historical eras of the U.S. — French and Indian War, Colonial, Civil War, World War I and World War II — during its Living History Weekend from May 26 to 28.

Living historian and master story-teller Paul Stillman, historical interpreter Dave Clark and award-winning singer-story teller Ray Owen will present the periods through first-character portrayals, hands-on demonstrations and songs.

PennDOT highlights local highway projects this year
  • From staff reports

In conjunction with this week’s observance of Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, PennDOT District 1 officials in the state’s northwest region highlighted construction projects anticipated to start or continue this year during a media event Tuesday.

ATV-UTV safety course set in Marienville

  • From staff reports

The Forest County ATV Club will sponsor an all-terrain vehicle/utility task vehicle safety course at the MACA Building at 149 MACA Drive in Marienville from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6.

New apprenticeship fills manufacturing's 'skills gap'

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Looking to help local manufacturers recruit from within, Keystone Community Education Council (KCEC) has created a new building maintenance repairer apprenticeship program for people working full time in the manufacturing field.

Oil Creek holds Volunteer Day
While many people could be found enjoying a sunny Saturday trout fishing or hiking and biking the trails, volunteers gathered to help with spring cleaning at Oil Creek State Park.

Venango GOP to hold Lincoln dinner ThursdayThe Venango County Republican Committee will hold its annual “In the Spirit of Lincoln” dinner Thursday at Wanango Country Club in Reno.

Getting it right

The early bird discounts for the Oil Creek 5 & 13 stacked trail races that will be held in Titusville in May will continue until April 23.

Franklin hydrant flushing set

Franklin water department and fire department personnel will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove areas from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day next week.