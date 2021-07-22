Cooking up some dinners

Tags
July 22, 1999
Regis "Rege" Walters and Patricia "Pat" Walters of Clarion will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
President's list
Kay
City Hall in Franklin will be closed Friday for cleaning.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved a resolution that each municipality in the county may request up to $1,500 in county aid to be used to purchase salt and anti-skid.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Mary Berlin of Seneca. The article was submitted by Beth Heller.
New programming at St. Joseph Parish in Oil City will be developed this year through a $2,000 grant from the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania.
The Venango Fatherhood Initiative and Youth Connection are partnering to bring a free movie night to the community.
July 21, 1999
The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation, in collaboration with Clarion Hospital and our community partners, is proud to introduce Enhance the Conversation, a weekly column featuring local perspectives aimed to address COVID-19 vaccination in Clarion County.
PARKER - A Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission marker that notes the Parker's Landing Petroglyphs are under waters of the Allegheny River for much of the year was unveiled Saturday.
Due to flood damage, Route 428 in Venango County remains closed to through traffic from its intersection with Route 417 in Oakland Township to its intersection with Route 27 in Plum Township.
The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has a new executive director.
Oil City School Board members heard an update Monday from Superintendent Lynda Weller about the district's COVID policy going into the upcoming school year.
Striking oil gave the Oil Region its prosperity and claim to fame, but those same tanks left destruction in their wake during what has come to be remembered as the Great Fire and Flood of June 5, 1892.
The Music on the Square event in Oil City featuring Max Schang's Trio of Blues is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Town Square.
CLARION - The admissions teams from Clarion, Edinboro and California universities will embark today on a three-day trip, beginning today, to spend one day on each campus.
Cranberry Class of 1956
Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met last week at Evermoore's in New Bethlehem.
Achievements
Tea Party to meet
July 20, 1999
July 19, 1999
An Oil City 150 alumni night event is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday at Double Play sports bar in Oil City.
Roger and Rhonda McCall of Carlton will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Donald R. and Dorothy A. McCall of Sligo, will mark their 65th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
Frank and Sally Barger of Parker will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
If you're planning to enjoy the water amenities in the Oil Region this week after the rain that fell over the weekend kept you inside, the best advice is "just don't", says Greg Kaiser, of Frenchcreek Kayaks in Utica.
July 17, 1999
Troop E of the Pennsylvania State Police, which includes Franklin state police, has joined state police from five other states in focusing on violations of the Move Over Law starting Sunday and continuing until July 24.
Beaver Township School
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held July 12, with 11 members weighing in.
A pork chop dinner that was originally planned as part of the Oil Heritage Festival has been canceled.
The Catholic bishops of Pennsylvania have issued a joint statement indicating that the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass, which went into effect in March 2020 - just as the pandemic significantly impacted all facets of life in the United States - will soon be lifted.
