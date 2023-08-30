Cool sight at 100 Seneca

Mitchell Belullo, of Zelienople-based Priority Crane Rentals, oversees the connection of straps attached to a crane that was preparing to lift a 10,000-pound air handler to the top of 100 Seneca Tuesday morning.
A crane lifts a 25,000-pound chiller unit to the roof of 100 Seneca on Tuesday.
By Tom Prody
A cooling system, composed of a couple of units that approximately weigh a combined 35,000 pounds, was hoisted atop 100 Seneca in Oil City by a crane early Tuesday morning.
The chiller unit, which Hudson Construction’s Tom Prody said weighs about 25,000 pounds, was set down on the roof by about 7:30 a.m. The next step was to lift the air handler, which is designed to transfer air throughout the building, to the roof.
BRADFORD — University of Pittsburgh-Bradford engineering technology students became trained machinists and CNC operators this summer as a result of the school’s partnership with the University of Pittsburgh-Titusville.
NEW MEMBERS — Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser were inducted as new members into the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday. The club meets at noon Mondays at the Clarion YMCA, and more information is available by visiting www.clarionrotary.com
CLARION — Four months after fire destroyed PennWest-Clarion’s Community Learning Workshop, co-founders and PennWest faculty members Leah Chambers and Rich Lane located a new home for the workshop — at 622 Main St., next to Dan Smith’s Candies — and are preparing to reopen in mid-September.
AWARDED — Edward Jones Financial advisor Jon Williams, of Clarion, has been named to the 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking by Forbes/SHOOK Research. The list is made up of more than 1,460 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40. This is the second time Wi…