The Venango County Coon and Fox Club will hold its second bluegrass festival of the year this weekend starting Friday and continuing through Sunday.

The entertainment and admission is free and the festival is open to the public, club president Bogan Goughler said. But donations will be accepted.

100TH BIRTHDAY — Mary Jaggers, an Oil City native who now lives at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, is turning 100 today. Jaggers, who was born Sept. 13, 1923, lived at 23 Lewis St. in Oil City until 1943. She then moved to Bridgeton, New Jersey, and raised a family with two children and two gra…

Fox-Hunt Community Park presentation scheduled

  • From staff reports

Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County (ARTinCC) will present a preliminary master plan for the Fox-Hunt Community Park in Foxburg at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Crawford Center (formerly Emlenton High School, 511 Hill St.).

Miss Teen ALF Program set
Miss Teen ALF Program set

  • From staff reports

Clarion County girls will compete for scholarship prizes and awards during the “Miss Junior Teen and Miss Teen ALF Scholarship Program.”

Venango Youth Choir to start season

  • From staff reports

The Venango Youth Choir, a free outreach program to all students in grades 3 to 8 who are interested in music, will begin its season with rehearsals Monday, Sept. 18, at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.

PetFest back in Franklin on Saturday
PetFest back in Franklin on Saturday

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Canines, felines and assorted other furred and feathered Venango County residents are invited to bring their humans to downtown Franklin on Saturday for this year’s PetFest.

NEW OFFICERS — American Legion Post 066 of Clarion conducted its annual reorganization and elected new officers. They are Andrew Waugaman, commander; Howie Schmader, first vice; Frank Wolbert, second vice; Lenny Bashline, adjutant; and Rob Porter, finance officer. The mission of the post is …

Casey bill would expand Social Security benefits

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, has introduced legislation designed to fix outdated and arbitrary restrictions on Social Security benefits for widows, widowers and surviving divorced spouses, according to a Senate news release.