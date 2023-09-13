100TH BIRTHDAY — Mary Jaggers, an Oil City native who now lives at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, is turning 100 today. Jaggers, who was born Sept. 13, 1923, lived at 23 Lewis St. in Oil City until 1943. She then moved to Bridgeton, New Jersey, and raised a family with two children and two gra…
Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County (ARTinCC) will present a preliminary master plan for the Fox-Hunt Community Park in Foxburg at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Crawford Center (formerly Emlenton High School, 511 Hill St.).
Penn State Extension will conduct its ServSafe food manager course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 28, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 5 at Trinity Point Church of God, 180 West Trinity Dr. in Clarion. The exam will begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 5.
Quilters’ Cupboard in Seneca has finished up a musical-themed quilt to be raffled off at tonight’s Music in Oil Country event at Oil City High School to raise funds for the Oil City Oiler Marching Band’s new uniforms.
State Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, is among a group of House members who will introduce a bill that would upgrade county jail security, bolster staffing and improve county jail infrastructure across Pennsylvania.
The Venango Youth Choir, a free outreach program to all students in grades 3 to 8 who are interested in music, will begin its season with rehearsals Monday, Sept. 18, at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.
NEW OFFICERS — American Legion Post 066 of Clarion conducted its annual reorganization and elected new officers. They are Andrew Waugaman, commander; Howie Schmader, first vice; Frank Wolbert, second vice; Lenny Bashline, adjutant; and Rob Porter, finance officer. The mission of the post is …
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, has introduced legislation designed to fix outdated and arbitrary restrictions on Social Security benefits for widows, widowers and surviving divorced spouses, according to a Senate news release.