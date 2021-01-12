Cooperstown farm gets creative to participate in Farm Show

99TH BIRTHDAY - Elizabeth Neely, formerly of Knox, will mark her 99th birthday Saturday. She is a member of the Eastern Star and attended Edenburg Presbyterian Church. Cards may be sent to her in care of The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 7A, Franklin.
Oil City School District students in Group A will attend school in person on Mondays and Wednesdays and attend remotely on Tuesdays and Thursdays when the district's hybrid learning model resumes Tuesday, Jan. 19.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 51 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Venango and Clarion counties.
90TH BIRTHDAY - Sara "Sis" Brown of Butler will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 16. She is the eldest daughter of 18 children born to Lewis and Dorothy Grossman. She has lived most of her life in Butler County and the Wesley/Barkeyville area. Her family includes six children, 1…
HARRISBURG - Bryan Cutler, the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff issued the following statement about Wednesday's actions in Washington, D.C.:
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's unemployment rate fell yet again, including in Clarion County, where its 5.7% seasonally adjusted rate for November was well below the statewide and U.S. averages of 6.6% and 6.7%, respectively.
HARRISBURG (AP) - Eight Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania, falling in line with President Donald Trump, said that they will oppose the state's electoral votes being cast today for President-elect Joe Biden.
CLARION - American Precast Industries, the first tenant of the Clarion Glassworks Business Park, has been chosen as one of six finalist in the "Ben Franklin Big Idea Contest" with a grand prize of $50,000.