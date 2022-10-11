A pre-school speech therapist at the Riverview Intermediate Unit and her family displayed a core communication board that has 48 symbols in Franklin’s Riverfront Park on Monday afternoon.

Beth Wachob said communication boards are designed to help non-verbal people or people who have limited communication skills to express their wants and needs.

Tri-county area sees upward push in gas prices

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area shifted upward from the previous week and remains above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week jumped 8 cents to $3.97, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

About People

RECOVERING — Dewey Hockenberry, a 1990 Oil City High School graduate who played fullback on the Oilers football team, is home in Florida after undergoing cancer surgery two weeks ago in Birmingham, Alabama. Hockenberry had two four-hour operations, one to remove his stomach and the other to …

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

About People

MARKS MILESTONE — Carol Gilhousen of Oil City is celebrating 54 years of working in the insurance industry. Gilhousen started her career in 1968 as an insurance clerk with Williams Insurance Agency. In 1982, she became a licensed insurance agent and has held that position ever since. Gilhous…

Drug & Alcohol Commission receives $1 million federal grant

  • From staff reports

The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) has been awarded a $1 million federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that will provide opiate use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery core activities aimed at improving health care.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Titusville Moose honors responders

After enjoying some chatter and a dinner together, 17 first response agencies were recognized during the Titusville Moose Family Center’s annual emergency responders appreciation night Monday evening.