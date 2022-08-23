Core Goods in Oil City is helping give another boost to the local economy together with the Edinboro Market and Meadville Market House.
Recently, the three local businesses received word that they would be receiving a $120,000 grant from America’s Healthy Food Financing Initiative’s (HFFI) Targeted Small Grants Program, which is funded through the USDA.
PITTSBURGH — Although tri-county area gas prices this week are above the western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, all three counties continue to to be on par with the nation in weekly drops, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Venango and Forest counties, reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which the entire region reported decreases.