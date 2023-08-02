Core Goods to participate in food open house

Three regional markets — Core Goods in Oil City, the Meadville Market House and the Edinboro Market — are holding an open house event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday focused on local food in northwest Pennsylvania.
Each store will have several farms and food producers set up to talk to attendees about how local food is grown and made.
PITTSBURGH — Verland Community Living Arrangements, now in charge of care for some people who had been under the state’s care at Polk State Center, has appointed Leland B. Sapp as chief executive officer, according to a Verland news release.
Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale will host a rummage sale and lunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. For more information, people can call (814) 856-2022 or (814) 856-2807.
Three regional markets — Core Goods in Oil City, the Meadville Market House and the Edinboro Market — are holding an open house event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday focused on local food in northwest Pennsylvania.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that a bridge rehabilitation with a detour on Olean Trail (Route 2005) in Limestone Township, Clarion County, will take place Aug. 7 through 22.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the parking lot of Titusville City Hall, 107 N. Franklin Street, for children ages 5 to 12.
The President Township Volunteer Fire Department hasn’t been dispatched by Venango County 911 since early June at the request of the township supervisors, who have expressed concerns about the department.