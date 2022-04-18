April 18, 2000
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Trolley and street car service arrived in Oil City in the 1890s when J.B. Smithman, who built Monarch Park, secured permission from Oil City Council to build and operate the Oil City Railway Company.
Keystone Class of 1961
- From staff reports
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags on Thursday from 2 p.m. until supplies are gone.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
- From staff reports
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society is celebrating Native Plant Month and Earth Day with an information and activity table open to the public from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Clarion Free Library.
April 17, 2000
Unlike last weekend, the weather cooperated and kids and their families turned out en masse for Franklin’s annual Easter egg hunt in Fountain Park on Friday evening.
Oil City and Franklin workers will sweep streets next week in the following areas:
Throughout the year, Sandy Krizon has her Mineral Township property on Raymilton Road decorated for every holiday. Of course, with Sunday being Easter, Krizon made sure the tradition continues.
CLARION — The Muxi chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, the International Honor Society of Nursing, is planning a tribute to nurses who have died, called “Fallen Heroes,” and the group is asking the public’s help in the endeavor.
Venango County Republicans
The Franklin Easter Egg Hunt in Fountain Park has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. today. In addition, the photo-op with chicks and bunnies will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the park.
The newspaper will publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies, on Tuesday, April 26.
- From staff reports
Franklin Preservation will hold a program titled “Lost Amusement Parks of Northwestern Pennsylvania” from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin.
- From staff reports
Cranberry Township supervisors were told Thursday that nine zoning permits have been issued in the township since last month.
April 15, 2000
Hickory Grove
Achievements
Clarion garden club
The following students at Franklin High School have been named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
April 14, 2000
- From staff reports
Friends of Oil Creek State Park will hold their Chicks-in-the-Sticks event after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Clarion County Republican Committee will hold its annual spring breakfast Saturday, April 30, at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
Jim and Virginia “Ginny” Brinkley of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Jerry and Michele Winger of Rouseville have announced the engagement of their daughter, Amanda Nicole Winger, to Terry Bedow of Oil City.
Schubert Musical and Literary Club
Oil City Class of 1958
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a contract that will begin the process of reassessment in the county.
- From staff reports
PITTSBURGH — In the tri-county area, Venango County is the only county where this week’s average price of gasoline is below the average western Pennsylvania average of $4.25, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
- From staff reports
Franklin High School held its annual National Honor Society induction ceremony Tuesday, April 5.
- From staff reports
A local woman will perform at the Oil City Library twice this month — tonight at a Magic and Comedy Hypnosis Show and again later in April as part of a children’s sing-along.
- From staff reports
The annual Oil Creek Biathlon will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, in the cross-country ski area of Petroleum Center at Oil Creek State Park.
- From staff reports
Oil City Friends of the Library will hold their annual meeting at 4 p.m. Monday at the library.
April 13, 2000
MOVED — Chuck Zerres of Franklin has moved to a new memory care unit in Pittsburgh. He worked for many years as a machinist at Joy Manufacturing before retiring in 2008. He and his late wife, Pat, were directors of a local Christian ministry. Cards may be sent to him, in care of Arden Courts…
