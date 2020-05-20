WASHINGTON - The United States Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will provide up to $16 billion in direct payments to deliver relief to farmers and ranchers.
The USDA said in a news release that its Farmers to Families Food Box program is partnering with regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service entities, to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat in order to deliver boxes to Americans in need.