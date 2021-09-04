Correction

A story about the Oil Valley Film Festival that was published in Friday’s newspaper listed the wrong day of the week for the start of the event. It will start Friday, Sept. 10.
Michael and Susan Urbassik of Polk will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.
- From staff reports
The Franklin and Clarion County YMCAs will both host health equity tours next week.
PennDOT will close its driver license and photo centers today through Monday in observance of Labor Day.
- From staff reports
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Education Association said it notified the school district of the union’s intention to strike Sept. 13 if the labor situation is not resolved by that date.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission honored first responders at a ceremony in Veterans Park in Clarion on Friday.
Saturday, Sept. 4
The newspaper is gearing up for its annual Creative Cookbook contest, and is looking for readers to send in their favorite recipes to be published in the popular special section.
Night kayak event
PITTSBURGH — The United States has filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, University of Pittsburgh Physicians, and James Luketich, M.D., in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Sept. 3, 1999
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
The libraries of the Oil Region Library Association have stopped charging fines for overdue books.
Charles and Barbara Irwin of Oil City celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday.
Fetterman to attend Venango Dems picnic
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,206 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday. A total of 2,276 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed and one suspected). One of those pati…
Oil City Class of 1952
The Oil Valley Film Festival will be held Friday through Monday, Sept. 10-13, for its sixth season. The event will feature 23 films from around the globe.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
Forest County commissioners dealt with a few matters at their meeting Wednesday.
- From staff reports
The public meeting on the results of the ATV Trail Feasibility Study Public Survey, conducted by the Oil Region Alliance, has been rescheduled.
- From staff reports
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism will hold its annual meeting at 8 a.m. Sept. 23 at Cross Creek Resort in Titusville.
More than 100 local students were awarded scholarships through Bridge Builders Community Foundations.
- From staff reports
Lantern tours of historic Pithole City will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
- From staff reports
The Clarion County Master Gardeners will offer online classes for people who are interested in learning how to grow fruits, vegetables, trees and ornamentals and who want to pursue certification as a Penn State Extension Master Gardener.
Sept. 2, 1999
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Aug. 23 with 10 members weighing in.
The Rev. Gary and Ann Brown of Winnebago, Illinois will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Franklin Class of 1966
- From staff reports
The Clarion University physics department will present Stars Over Clarion at 7 p.m. today in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium located in the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center at the university.
Donald “Slim” and Sandra Hartsell of Henry’s Bend will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Charles and Carol Schettler of Shippenville will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Richard and Carolyn Ward of Dempseytown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Holly Huff of Oil City has announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of her daughter, Danielle Jo Stearns, to Dustin Lee Craig of Reno.
Chloe VanZandt, daughter of Tammy and Ronald VanZandt of Rockland, will celebrate her first birthday today, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…
Koda James Emick, son of Katlyn Emick of Rouseville, celebrated his first birthday Tuesday. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, then choosing Submission Forms.
As heavy hammers pounded and pry bars lifted, the sound of clanging steel could be heard on North Seneca Street in Oil City on Tuesday, as the railroad tracks along the road were being upgraded.
- From staff reports
DUBOIS — WRC Senior Services, with operations in Clarion, Brookville, New Bethlehem and Ridgway, and Penn Highlands Healthcare on Tuesday announced an integration plan.
- From staff reports
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in both Clarion and Forest counties is in line with this week’s western Pennsylvania average of $3.23, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In Venango County, however, the average price is $3.34.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021:
Sept. 1, 1999
TAKES ROLE — Scott DiTullio has taken on the role of director of bands within the Pittsburgh Youth Philharmonic Orchestra. He will remain on staff as director of bands for Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District in Foxburg, where he has worked since 2005. Before that, DiTullio worked for th…
