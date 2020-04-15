A story by the Associated Press in Tuesday's newspaper reported an incorrect statistic in regard to the number of worldwide deaths attributed to the coronavirus. The story should have reported there are more than 2 million COVID-19 cases worldwide. Since that error was acknowledged by the Associated Press, the news organization cited the latest statistics from John Hopkins University, which reported late Monday night that the number of worldwide cases was under 2 million. According to AP, "It was not immediately clear why the numbers changed."
Most Viewed Articles
-
Clarion County has 5 more virus cases for total of 15; Venango County up to 6
-
'Not the time to come to camp'
-
Rare bird sighting
-
Venango school districts moving ahead with online learning plans
-
UPMC Northwest president issues message to community
-
Woman's body found in river
-
Venango County patient tests positive for COVID-19
-
Woman wanted on gun charges taken into custody
-
Small grease fire causes slight delay at Seneca business
-
State nears 20,000 positive virus cases