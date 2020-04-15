A story by the Associated Press in Tuesday's newspaper reported an incorrect statistic in regard to the number of worldwide deaths attributed to the coronavirus. The story should have reported there are more than 2 million COVID-19 cases worldwide. Since that error was acknowledged by the Associated Press, the news organization cited the latest statistics from John Hopkins University, which reported late Monday night that the number of worldwide cases was under 2 million. According to AP, "It was not immediately clear why the numbers changed."

