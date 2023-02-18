Correction

The last name of Fred and Kim Cherico, the owners of Computer Support & Associates in Clarion, was misspelled in the annual Business Review & Forecast on Friday.
Feb. 19, 2001
St. John’s Episcopal holding Lenten events
Venango GOP petition signing times corrected
Friends of the Franklin Public Library gathered for fun and food on Friday during the library’s Annual Bunco Party.
Bridge Buddies
n Tiffany Nolf is the manager of All Seasons Temporaries in Franklin.
Bob and Connie Reed of Oil City will celebrate their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
District VIII of the Garden Clubs Federation of Pennsylvania will award a $1,000 Helen Roberge Scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year.
Friday, Feb. 17
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Feb. 17, 2001
The Franklin Elks Lodge on Buffalo Street is hosting an in-person get-together Saturday for individuals who have been diagnosed with Down Syndrome, their families and their friends.
Patrick “Pat” Kline, a Forest County businessman and township supervisor, has announced his candidacy for Forest County commissioner.
Pamela J. Exley of Seneca has announced she is a candidate for Cranberry Township supervisor.
The Venango County and Clarion County Democratic Party Committees have announced petition signing events for Democratic candidates in the May 16 primary election.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
LOAN OFFICER — Robert Good has been named vice president, mortgage loan officer for Farmers National Bank at the bank’s office in Cranberry. Good is joining Farmers team with more than 25 years of experience in customer relationship management, personal finance and lending.
Feb. 16, 2001
PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans of the preservation project for the Clarion River Bridge carrying Interstate 80 over the Clarion River in Monroe and Paint Townships in Clarion County.
Reservations for Venango Region Catholic School’s annual Heritage Gala and Auction to benefit local Catholic education are due by March 6.
Venango County Human Services is accepting nominations for the agency’s annual service awards.
Ah, the balmy breezes of spring...well, wait a moment and hold on to your gardening hats, it’s not quite spring yet, even if you left your coat at home Wednesday.
The Venango County Republican Party is holding two petition signing events for all Republican candidates.
Patrick E. Lowrey, a district judge in Venango County, is seeking re-election to his third term.
Feb. 15, 2001
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman announced $75,086,000 in federal funding through the infrastructure law has been made available to address contaminants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.
Clarion TOPS
Oil City Class of 1963
Dean’s list
PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans regarding the preservation project for the Wayne Richard Weaver Bridge that carries Route 1005 over the Clarion River in Clarion Borough and Highland Township in Clarion County.
Miriah L. Tkach has announced her candidacy for the clerk of courts, prothonotary, clerk of orphans’ court, register of wills and recorder of deeds post in Forest County.
Local businessman Ken Bryan has announced his candidacy for Venango County commissioner.
The United Way of Venango County has announced a series of free workshops designed to inspire middle school students interested in volunteer work.
Belles Lettres
Cranberry Class of 1956
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the list of excellence for the second quarter grading period:
Feb. 14, 2001
Community Blood Bank, which is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region, will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
