Correction

Oil City Council accepted the retirements of longtime Oil City firefighters Bradley Davis and Bill Lamberton during its meeting on Thursday. Incorrect information was published in Friday’s newspaper.
July 18, 2000
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
A small book that provides a snapshot of oil boom days when Pennsylvania oil changed the world was recently shared with The Derrick’s newsroom staff by a subscriber.
Cranberry Class of 1956
- From staff reports
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s first probable human cases of West Nile Virus infection in 2022 have been detected in Berks, Lancaster, Luzerne and Philadelphia counties, according to the state Department of Health.
July 17, 2000
- From staff reports
The seventh annual Oil Valley Film Festival is returning to its full pre-pandemic form with events taking place at the Oil City Library on Central Avenue and the National Transit Building in downtown Oil City from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11.
- By From staff reports
The Oil City Main Street Program’s “Music on the Square” concert series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday with a performance by Max Schang and Sweet Atmosphere.
July 15, 2000
Barrow Card Party
Timothy Wagner of Oil City was one of the local veterans pictured in a photo in Thursday’s newspaper that was taken at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new VA clinic in Venango County.
The Pine Valley Boys will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry, at 270 Seneca St. in Oil City.
- From staff reporters
PITTSBURGH — U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Lawrence County has been designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) by the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
Franklin City Council members approved several Historical and Architectural Review Board (HARB) certificates of appropriateness, including one retroactively for residents who said they had not known they needed one before painting their home, during their meeting this week.
July 14, 2000
Clarion Garden Club
Cranberry Class of 1960
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region saw an increase in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the latest seven-day reporting period.
The Oil City YWCA spaghetti supper fundraiser that will be held Thursday, July 21, during the Oil Heritage Festival will be offered as a dine-in, takeout and drive-through event.
Tea Party to host film screening
- By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer
Nearly 100 people gathered in downtown Franklin late Wednesday afternoon to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling last month that overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped away women’s protections for abortions.
Graduates
A picture of a patch of lilies that was published in Tuesday’s newspaper was grown by Donna Morrison.
FEATURED — Randall S. Rosenberger, formerly of Franklin, was featured as an expert commentator on cost-effective ways local authorities can improve parks and recreational facilities in a WalletHub article about the worst U.S. cities for recreation. Rosenberger is an associate dean of Student…
July 13, 2000
- From staff reports
A free informational program about home canning and food preservation will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Scrubgrass Grange as part of the grange’s “Talking Tuesday” program.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION — Clarion County commissioners got a glimpse of the future of internet services in the county on Tuesday.
Friday, July 15
Venango GOP sets headquarters hours
- From staff reports
Dwight Guth of Oil City was the grand prize winner of a drawing held during the St. Joseph Church of Lucinda annual 4th of July Celebration.
July 12, 2000
Oil City TOPS
WINNER — Madolyn Williams of Franklin won three first-place awards in an educational contest sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Thomas 1483, of Franklin. Williams entered and won in three categories — poetry, art and computer art. Her entries were sent on to a sta…
Thomas and Theresa Kachik of Rockland will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Dale and Barbara Myers will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
- From staff reports
WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, and U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, a Democrat from California, introduced the Protecting Public Safety Employees’ Timely Retirement Act of 2022, a bill to amend the federal tax code in order to allow first responders the ability to access their …
- From staff reports
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will hold an open house event for prospective students from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Education and Training Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Shirley Louise Hazlett of Oil City, formerly of Franklin. The article was submitted by her daughter, Joyce Forbes.)
- From staff reports
Venango County will sponsor a household hazardous waste and electronics collection event Saturday, July 30, at the county’s recycling center in Franklin.
