A story on Friday about a $1.5 million grant awarded to the Venango County Economic Development Authority contained inaccuracies.
According to Emily Lewis, the authority's director, a line that was cut into by construction workers at the Cornplanter Square project was an internet line and was quickly fixed. The only time electric in the building has been turned off in the construction process was as a "precaution" after a spark from a grinder fell on insulation on July 25, and the action was taken at the insistence of the fire department.