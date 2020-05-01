There was an error in a story in Thursday's newspaper regarding Clarion County tax payments.
Taxpayers may now pay their county property tax at face value from May 1 to Oct. 31. The penalty period will now be from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
There was an error in a story in Thursday's newspaper regarding Clarion County tax payments.
Taxpayers may now pay their county property tax at face value from May 1 to Oct. 31. The penalty period will now be from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31.